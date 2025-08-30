Secondary school near Cherkasy damaged in Russian attack

Windows at a local specialised secondary school were damaged by a blast wave in the Cherkasy district in a Russian attack on the night of 29-30 August.

Source: Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Authorities reported that within the oblast, two Russian missiles and 14 drones were downed.

Falling debris caused several fires, including one covering an area of 800 sq m in the city of Cherkasy.

No casualties were reported.

Background: On the night of 29-30 August, Russia struck Ukraine with attack drones and air-, ground- and sea-launched missiles. Air defence systems downed 548 of the 582 aerial targets, though there were confirmed strikes and falling debris.

