Secondary school near Cherkasy damaged in Russian attack
Saturday, 30 August 2025, 09:38
Windows at a local specialised secondary school were damaged by a blast wave in the Cherkasy district in a Russian attack on the night of 29-30 August.
Source: Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration
Details: Authorities reported that within the oblast, two Russian missiles and 14 drones were downed.
Advertisement:
Falling debris caused several fires, including one covering an area of 800 sq m in the city of Cherkasy.
No casualties were reported.
Background: On the night of 29-30 August, Russia struck Ukraine with attack drones and air-, ground- and sea-launched missiles. Air defence systems downed 548 of the 582 aerial targets, though there were confirmed strikes and falling debris.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!