Kremlin rejects Trump's proposal to aid Ukraine in exchange for resources

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 4 February 2025, 11:41
Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, has dismissed US President Donald Trump's proposal to aid Ukraine in exchange for access to rare earth resources, calling it an attempt to "buy assistance".

Source: Kremlin-aligned media, citing Peskov

Quote from Peskov: "If we call things by their name, this is essentially a proposal to buy assistance – shifting it from free aid to a commercial arrangement.  

Of course, it would be better not to provide any aid at all, as that would help bring this conflict to an end."

Details: Earlier, Trump said that he was interested in making a deal with Ukraine to obtain rare earth metals and other resources in exchange for supplying weapons.

Background: 

  • As part of the Victory Plan unveiled last year, Ukraine proposed that the EU and the US invest in the extraction of uranium, titanium, and lithium.  
  • Trump had also suggested the possibility of using proceeds from frozen Russian assets to fund the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine.

