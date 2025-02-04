All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Kazakhstan publishes preliminary report on plane crash near Aktau – photos

Ulyana Krychkovska, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 4 February 2025, 22:03
Kazakhstan publishes preliminary report on plane crash near Aktau – photos
Main fire site. Screenshot: report of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport

On Tuesday, 4 February, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport released a report with preliminary findings regarding the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane near the city of Aktau on 25 December.

Source: Tengri News, a Kazakh media outlet, citing the report, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The report, spanning 53 pages, notes that the investigation conducted under its scope "does not aim to establish liability or fault".

Advertisement:

The document includes photographs of foreign objects, including metal fragments, found embedded in the wreckage. 

It emphasises that the information presented is "preliminary and may be refined or expanded as further studies and material reviews are conducted".

The report shows that an early assessment of the Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190's remains revealed multiple puncture and non-puncture damages of various shapes and sizes across the aircraft's tail section, vertical stabiliser, horizontal stabilisers, and rudders. The aircraft's left engine, wing, and other components all sustained similar damage.

Advertisement:
 
Main fire site (right wing, nose and central sections of the fuselage, wing centre section and left wing)
Screenshot: report published by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport

The report notes that some of the damages have a perfect rectangular shape. A considerable number of foreign objects recovered from the wreckage were sent for forensic study.

 
Damage to the left side of the tail section.
Screenshot: report published by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport also presented a flight reconstruction outlining events following the emergence of a "critical situation". Additionally, the report includes data from the aircraft's black box recorder.

 
Flight reconstruction prior to the critical situation
Screenshot: report published by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport

The flight data revealed two loud impacts during the flight. A flight attendant reported an explosion involving two airplane seats.

The report states that before the aircraft struck the ground, its hydraulic systems 1, 2 and 3, as well as the electrical wiring for the stabiliser drive, had been damaged – likely by external influence.

The investigative commission is continuing to conduct a detailed examination of the damage to the aircraft’s structure. A final report on the crash will be prepared upon completion of these investigations.

 
Part of foreign metal objects extracted from the left stabiliser and auxiliary power unit (APU) compartment
Screenshot: report published by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport

Part of foreign metal objects extracted from the left stabiliser and auxiliary power unit (APU) compartment. Screenshot: report

 
Examples of extracted foreign metal objects.
Screenshot: report published by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport

Background:

  • On 25 December, an Embraer aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan. The crash resulted in 38 fatalities.
  • At the time, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev stated that the plane had been shot down from the ground. He also asserted that Russia should acknowledge its responsibility, issue a timely apology to Azerbaijan – a country considered a friend – and communicate this publicly.
  • Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, mentioned that eyewitness testimonies and puncture marks on the plane's fuselage indicated external interference, with the exact type of weapon used to be determined by the investigation.
  • On 4 February, a source within Azerbaijan’s government told Reuters that they had conclusive evidence that the plane was downed by a Russian Pantsir-S air defence system.

Support UP or become our patron!

KazakhstanaircraftAzerbaijanRussia
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Over 45,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in war against Russia
Azerbaijan confirms Russian missile downed its passenger plane
Zelenskyy: If the US is not ready to accept us into NATO, give us nuclear weapons
UpdatedUkrainian Ambassador says Trump's team did not discuss election-related issues with Ukraine
Poll shows two-thirds of Germans in favour of military aid to Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force strikes Russian command post in Kursk Oblast
All News
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan sentences citizen who fought against Ukraine to prison
Kazakhstan hands over flight recorders of crashed plane to Brazil for decoding
The airspace over Russia must be closed
RECENT NEWS
00:05
Zelenskyy accuses Tucker Carlson of spreading Putin's narratives
23:15
Zelenskyy: Over 45,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in war against Russia
22:49
Zelenskyy: If this is the only set-up, I am ready to negotiate with Putin
22:25
Hungary claims Ukraine spent "substantial funds" to discredit PM Orbán
22:03
Kazakhstan publishes preliminary report on plane crash near Aktau – photos
21:47
Film crew of Ukrainian TV channel 1+1 hit by Russian strike in Kharkiv Oblast: cameraman injured
21:10
EU to participate in creating commission for compensating Ukrainians for war damages
20:49
Zelenskyy: Ukraine faces significant trade deficit, trend must be reversed
20:25
Tribunal for Putin to be established under Council of Europe framework in 2025 – European Pravda source
20:05
Zelenskyy announces tough sanctions packages following National Security and Defence Council meeting
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: