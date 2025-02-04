All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy: Over 45,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in war against Russia

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 4 February 2025, 23:15
Zelenskyy: Over 45,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in war against Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 45,100 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed and about 390,000 have been wounded in the ongoing war against Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan

Quote: "As regards our people, the exact numbers are very important for us: 45,100 people are dead, and we have around 390,000 cases of people being wounded. Here let me be precise: the number of people wounded is bigger actually, because there are people who have been wounded and then came back to the battlefield and have been wounded again. So the number of wounded is 390,000."

Advertisement:

Details: Concerning Russian losses, Zelenskyy said approximately 350,000 Russian soldiers have been killed. In addition, 50,000 to 70,000 Russian troops are listed as missing in action, while another 600,000 to 700,000 have been wounded.

Quote: "Further, they have around 600,000 to 700,000 wounded, approximately. The ratio is 1:2, because their field medicine is weaker than ours. They do not bring people who are wounded back; if a person is wounded on the battlefield, they stay there. So the estimates are approximately like that, but they are very clear to reality."

Details: Zelenskyy also noted that it is difficult to assess the exact number of soldiers missing in action and prisoners of war. He said that while he cannot provide a precise figure, Ukraine is actively working on the matter.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • In December 2024, Zelenskyy reported that 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed since 24 February 2022 and 370,000 wounded personnel had received medical assistance.
  • Earlier, US president-elect Donald Trump claimed that Ukraine had suffered 400,000 casualties (killed and seriously wounded).

Support UP or become our patron!

CasualtiesZelenskyyRusso-Ukrainian warcasualties
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Over 45,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in war against Russia
Azerbaijan confirms Russian missile downed its passenger plane
Zelenskyy: If the US is not ready to accept us into NATO, give us nuclear weapons
UpdatedUkrainian Ambassador says Trump's team did not discuss election-related issues with Ukraine
Poll shows two-thirds of Germans in favour of military aid to Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force strikes Russian command post in Kursk Oblast
All News
Casualties
Russians continue to suffer significant losses as they slow down their advance in Ukraine – ISW
Anton Spitsyn, commander of Ukrainian National Guard's Hostrі Kartuzy battle group, killed in action
Fighter pilot Ivan Bolotov killed in action
RECENT NEWS
00:05
Zelenskyy accuses Tucker Carlson of spreading Putin's narratives
23:15
Zelenskyy: Over 45,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in war against Russia
22:49
Zelenskyy: If this is the only set-up, I am ready to negotiate with Putin
22:25
Hungary claims Ukraine spent "substantial funds" to discredit PM Orbán
22:03
Kazakhstan publishes preliminary report on plane crash near Aktau – photos
21:47
Film crew of Ukrainian TV channel 1+1 hit by Russian strike in Kharkiv Oblast: cameraman injured
21:10
EU to participate in creating commission for compensating Ukrainians for war damages
20:49
Zelenskyy: Ukraine faces significant trade deficit, trend must be reversed
20:25
Tribunal for Putin to be established under Council of Europe framework in 2025 – European Pravda source
20:05
Zelenskyy announces tough sanctions packages following National Security and Defence Council meeting
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: