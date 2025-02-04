Zelenskyy: Over 45,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in war against Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 45,100 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed and about 390,000 have been wounded in the ongoing war against Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan

Quote: "As regards our people, the exact numbers are very important for us: 45,100 people are dead, and we have around 390,000 cases of people being wounded. Here let me be precise: the number of people wounded is bigger actually, because there are people who have been wounded and then came back to the battlefield and have been wounded again. So the number of wounded is 390,000."

Details: Concerning Russian losses, Zelenskyy said approximately 350,000 Russian soldiers have been killed. In addition, 50,000 to 70,000 Russian troops are listed as missing in action, while another 600,000 to 700,000 have been wounded.

Quote: "Further, they have around 600,000 to 700,000 wounded, approximately. The ratio is 1:2, because their field medicine is weaker than ours. They do not bring people who are wounded back; if a person is wounded on the battlefield, they stay there. So the estimates are approximately like that, but they are very clear to reality."

Details: Zelenskyy also noted that it is difficult to assess the exact number of soldiers missing in action and prisoners of war. He said that while he cannot provide a precise figure, Ukraine is actively working on the matter.

Background:

In December 2024, Zelenskyy reported that 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed since 24 February 2022 and 370,000 wounded personnel had received medical assistance.

Earlier, US president-elect Donald Trump claimed that Ukraine had suffered 400,000 casualties (killed and seriously wounded).

