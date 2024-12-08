Zelenskyy: 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since full-scale war began

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed that 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since 24 February 2022.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I said [in France – ed.] that we need a just and strong peace that the Russians will not ruin in a few years, as they have already done...

Our people are defending their home with their lives, and every life of our soldiers and our civilians is precious to us.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine has lost 43,000 soldiers who have been killed in action. There have been 370,000 cases of assistance to the wounded, which is taking into account that in our military, approximately 50 per cent of the wounded return to service, and all wounds, including light and repeat ones, are recorded.

One of the key differences between the Russian Armed Forces and the Ukrainian defence forces is the level of development of frontline medicine, which is much higher in our military. We in Ukraine are grateful for this to everyone who helps develop medicine in our military, rescues our wounded and provides rehabilitation."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Russian losses have exceeded 750,000 personnel, with 198,000 killed and more than 550,000 wounded.

The president added that since September 2024, Russian forces have been losing personnel on the battlefield at a ratio of at least 5 to 1 compared to Ukrainian defenders.

President Zelenskyy recalled that Russia is holding thousands of soldiers and civilians in captivity, some of whom have been there since 2014, along with deported children.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Therefore, when we talk about effective peace with Russia, we must first of all focus on effective guarantees of peace. Ukrainians want peace more than anyone else. Russia brought the war to our land. And it is Russia that most of all wants to disrupt the possibility of peace.

... This cannot be ended with a piece of paper and a few signatures. A ceasefire without guarantees can be broken again at any time, as Putin has already done. To ensure that no more Ukrainians are lost, the reliability of the peace must be guaranteed and the occupation must not be tolerated.

We all know Putin very well – he is addicted to war. He started his career with a brutal war against Chechnya and is constantly fomenting other wars. He can only be stopped by force, by the power of the global leaders who can become leaders of peace. We are counting on America and the whole world to stop Putin. The only thing he is afraid of is America and the unity of the world.

It is peace through strength that we are talking about with all our partners – real peace and the steps and guarantees that people and the state that Russia has attacked need for this.

War should not be endless, only peace should be permanent and reliable."

Background: Earlier, US President-elect Donald Trump claimed that Ukraine had lost 400,000 people killed and severely wounded.



