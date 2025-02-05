Russians attack Kherson residents with drone, injuring 4
Four people have been injured in a Russian drone attack on the city of Kherson.
Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Two Kherson residents came under an enemy drone attack at around 05:30.
A 31-year-old and 42-year-old men suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. The older one also has an open shin fracture."
Details: Mrochko said both men have been hospitalised.
Shortly afterward, it was reported that two more Kherson residents were injured in the same drone strike. A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital with blast injuries, shrapnel wounds and fractures. A 47-year-old man also sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds, he has been hospitalised as well.
Background:
- The Russians attack peaceful residents of Kherson Oblast daily. Local authorities report casualties from Russian drone-dropped explosives every day.
- Earlier, Financial Times reported that Russia is using these attacks to train its kamikaze drone operators.
