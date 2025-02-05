All Sections
UK foreign secretary arrives in Kyiv

Ulyana Krychkovska, Iryna BalachukWednesday, 5 February 2025, 09:58
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's Ambassador to the UK. Source: Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 5 February.

Source: European Pravda, citing Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's Ambassador to the UK and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "I welcome UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy to Ukrainian soil."

Details: The ambassador added that the visit will include discussions on further cooperation and joint projects to strengthen Ukraine's security.

Background:

  • On 16 January, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.  
  • During his visit, Ukraine and the UK signed a historic 100-year partnership agreement aimed at strengthening security ties and deepening cooperation for future generations. 
  • The UK also announced plans to deliver 15 new Gravehawk mobile air defence systems to Ukraine in 2025.

