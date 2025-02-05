UK foreign secretary arrives in Kyiv
Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 09:58
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 5 February.
Source: European Pravda, citing Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's Ambassador to the UK and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram
Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "I welcome UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy to Ukrainian soil."
Advertisement:
Details: The ambassador added that the visit will include discussions on further cooperation and joint projects to strengthen Ukraine's security.
Background:
- On 16 January, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
- During his visit, Ukraine and the UK signed a historic 100-year partnership agreement aimed at strengthening security ties and deepening cooperation for future generations.
- The UK also announced plans to deliver 15 new Gravehawk mobile air defence systems to Ukraine in 2025.
Support UP or become our patron!