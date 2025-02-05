UK foreign secretary arrives in Kyiv

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's Ambassador to the UK. Source: Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 5 February.

Source: European Pravda, citing Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's Ambassador to the UK and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "I welcome UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy to Ukrainian soil."

Details: The ambassador added that the visit will include discussions on further cooperation and joint projects to strengthen Ukraine's security.

Background:

On 16 January, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During his visit, Ukraine and the UK signed a historic 100-year partnership agreement aimed at strengthening security ties and deepening cooperation for future generations.

The UK also announced plans to deliver 15 new Gravehawk mobile air defence systems to Ukraine in 2025.

