UK Prime Minister Starmer arrives in Ukraine, Ambassador Zaluzhnyi welcomes him

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Ukraine on Thursday, 16 January to meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: The Guardian; press release on the UK government website, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Starmer's office said that the UK and Ukraine will sign a landmark agreement on a 100-year partnership to deepen security ties and strengthen partnerships for future generations.

The treaty will enhance military cooperation in maritime security through a new structure to strengthen the security of the Baltic, Black and Azov Seas and deter ongoing Russian aggression.

The statement emphasised that Ukraine has a highly skilled army and a thriving technology sector that is rapidly developing and deploying state-of-the-art combat equipment, and therefore a security partnership with Ukraine will make the UK stronger.

Quote: "To mark the signing of the partnership today, the Prime Minister is expected to announce new UK support for Ukraine, from lethal aid to economic resilience."

Details: The UK Prime Minister said that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's ambition to cut Ukraine off from its closest partners had suffered a huge strategic defeat.

Quote: "Instead, we are closer than ever, and this partnership will take that friendship to the next level. This is not just about the here and now, it is also about an investment in our two countries for the next century, bringing together technology development, scientific advances and cultural exchanges, and harnessing the phenomenal innovation shown by Ukraine in recent years for generations to come."

Updated at 10:09: Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has welcomed Keir Starmer in Kyiv.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi welcomes Keir Starmer in Kyiv. Photo: Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

Background:

Earlier, there were media reports that during Starmer's visit, the possibility of deploying international peacekeeping forces to Ukraine after the war with Russia ends would also be discussed.

On 9 January, the UK, together with its NATO allies, was reported to be providing Ukraine with 30,000 new drones.

On the same day, French President Emmanuel Macron and Starmer met at the UK prime ministers' country residence, with Ukraine being the central topic of their conversation.

