All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

UK Prime Minister Starmer arrives in Ukraine, Ambassador Zaluzhnyi welcomes him

Ulyana Krychkovska, Iryna BalachukThursday, 16 January 2025, 08:51
UK Prime Minister Starmer arrives in Ukraine, Ambassador Zaluzhnyi welcomes him
Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer. Photo: Facebook

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Ukraine on Thursday, 16 January to meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: The Guardian; press release on the UK government website, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Starmer's office said that the UK and Ukraine will sign a landmark agreement on a 100-year partnership to deepen security ties and strengthen partnerships for future generations.

Advertisement:

The treaty will enhance military cooperation in maritime security through a new structure to strengthen the security of the Baltic, Black and Azov Seas and deter ongoing Russian aggression.

The statement emphasised that Ukraine has a highly skilled army and a thriving technology sector that is rapidly developing and deploying state-of-the-art combat equipment, and therefore a security partnership with Ukraine will make the UK stronger.

Quote: "To mark the signing of the partnership today, the Prime Minister is expected to announce new UK support for Ukraine, from lethal aid to economic resilience."

Advertisement:

Details: The UK Prime Minister said that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's ambition to cut Ukraine off from its closest partners had suffered a huge strategic defeat.

Quote: "Instead, we are closer than ever, and this partnership will take that friendship to the next level. This is not just about the here and now, it is also about an investment in our two countries for the next century, bringing together technology development, scientific advances and cultural exchanges, and harnessing the phenomenal innovation shown by Ukraine in recent years for generations to come."

Updated at 10:09: Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has welcomed Keir Starmer in Kyiv.

 
Valerii Zaluzhnyi welcomes Keir Starmer in Kyiv.
Photo: Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

Background:

  • Earlier, there were media reports that during Starmer's visit, the possibility of deploying international peacekeeping forces to Ukraine after the war with Russia ends would also be discussed.
  • On 9 January, the UK, together with its NATO allies, was reported to be providing Ukraine with 30,000 new drones.
  • On the same day, French President Emmanuel Macron and Starmer met at the UK prime ministers' country residence, with Ukraine being the central topic of their conversation.

Support UP or become our patron!

UKaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
All News
UK
UK and France discuss deployment of peacekeeping forces to Ukraine, The Telegraph reports
Russia steps up pressure on "undesirable" media outlets due to fear of regime instability, UK Defence Intelligence reports
Ukraine's defence minister arrives in UK to discuss plans for cooperation in 2025
RECENT NEWS
22:29
US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports
22:01
Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting
21:27
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
20:56
EU unlikely to include Russian LNG in new sanctions package, Bloomberg reports
20:53
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:41
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack
20:12
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
19:48
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: