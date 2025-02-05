All Sections
Ukraine's defence forces target Russian oil refinery and Buk system

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 5 February 2025, 12:04
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and Ukraine’s defence forces targeted an oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast and a Russian Buk air defence system in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the night of 4-5 February. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "SSU units, in cooperation with the Armed Forces and other components of the defence forces, struck the Albashneft LLC facility in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast on the night of 4-5 February. A direct hit has been confirmed, and a fire broke out at the site. The consequences of the strike are being confirmed."

Details: The plant, involved in refining oil and producing petrol and diesel for the Russian army, was targeted in the strike.

The General Staff also reported that drone units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a Russian Buk surface-to-air missile system in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. 

Quote: "Successful strike and damage to the target have been confirmed. More details to follow."

Background: Russian authorities and Telegram channels reported that a fire had broken out at the Albashnafta oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast following a drone strike.

Armed ForcesRusso-Ukrainian warRussia
