Oil depot catches fire in Russia's Kuban due to drone attack – video

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 5 February 2025, 04:12
A fire from an attack. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A tank with leftover oil products has allegedly caught fire in Russia's Krasnodar Krai as a result of a drone attack.

Source: Veniamin Kondratiev, Governor of Krasnodar Krai, on Telegram

Quote from Kondratiev: "In the settlement of Novominskaya, Kanevskaya district, UAV wreckage fell on a reservoir containing small remnants of oil products. A fire broke out, and it was assigned the second level of complexity."

Details: According to the governor, 55 people and 19 pieces of equipment were extinguishing the tank with oil residue.

Astra reported that the Albashneft oil depot was attacked, and the fire, as of 06:15 Moscow time, had not yet been extinguished.

For reference: According to the company's website, Albashnafta LLC is a "dynamically developing company whose main activity is the production of petroleum products". It is "the only oil refinery near the Kanevskaya district of Krasnodar Krai".

Background: The Russian Ministry of Defence reported that on 11 January, the Ukrainian military allegedly attacked the infrastructure of the Ruska compressor station in the village of Gaikodzor, Russiaʼs Krasnodar Krai, using drones. This station supplies gas through the TurkStream pipeline to European countries.

Russiadronesfire
