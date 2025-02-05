68% of Poles and 44% of Czechs want Ukraine to win war against Russia – poll

A survey conducted by the Central European Digital Media Observatory (CEDMO) on the occasion of the third anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine shows that 68% of Poles and 44% of Czechs want Ukraine to win the war against Russia.

Source: České Noviny, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The poll shows that Ukraine has more support in Poland, where 68% of the population wants it to win. 44% of respondents in Czechia support Ukraine's victory in the war.

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, less than a third of respondents in Slovakia want Ukrainians to win.

Slovakia is the most likely country to want Russia to win the war: 17% of the population supports this option. Only 7% of respondents in Czechia support Russia, and 4% in Poland.

The end of the war as a temporary peace, without a victory for either side, is supported by almost two-fifths of people in Czechia, one-third in Slovakia and one-fifth in Poland.

Advertisement:

Almost two-fifths of people in Czechia, one-third in Slovakia and one-fifth in Poland support an end to the war in the form of a temporary peace without a victory for either side.

Lukáš Kutil, CEDMO data analyst, said that "in the Czech Republic, young people aged 16 to 24 (62%) especially want Ukraine to win". He said that the results of the survey were very positive.

Quote: "Among Polish respondents, on the other hand, the oldest respondents aged 65 and over (79%) are the most in favour of Ukraine's victory."

Details: The opinions of residents of Czechia were researched for CEDMO by Median, and in Slovakia and Poland by Ipsos. The survey was conducted in the last quarter of last year. It involved 2,999 people in Czechia.

The survey in Czechia and Slovakia also asked people what scenarios of the Russian-Ukrainian war they feared most. Respondents most often expressed fears that the war would last for many years – 67% in Czechia and 71% in Slovakia.

About 55% of Czechs and three-fifths of Slovaks fear that the conflict will escalate into an open war between Russia and NATO.

More than half of the population of both countries fear that the fighting will move closer to the territory of Czechia and Slovakia.

Background:

Among Poles, the number of opponents of military aid to Ukraine has increased – 49% favour continuing assistance.

The majority of Czech citizens do not express interest in the situation in Ukraine, and almost 60% of them disapprove of the Czech government's actions to support the country in defending itself against full-scale Russian aggression.

Support UP or become our patron!