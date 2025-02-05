All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Kremlin claims openness to negotiations despite "legitimacy issues" with Zelenskyy

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 5 February 2025, 13:30
Kremlin claims openness to negotiations despite legitimacy issues with Zelenskyy
Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Photo: RIA Novosti

The Kremlin stated that Moscow remain open to negotiations despite "concerns regarding the legitimacy" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Kremlin-aligned media RIA Novosti, citing Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Quote from Peskov: "We must fully understand what is happening. Our analysis, which has been repeatedly highlighted by President Putin, shows that Mr. Zelenskyy faces significant de jure legitimacy issues. However, despite this, Russia remains open to negotiations."

Advertisement:

Details: He added that Ukraine's willingness to engage in dialogue must be based on something.

Quote: "Readiness must be grounded in something – both readiness and willingness. It can't be based on a legislative ban preventing Zelenskyy from negotiating. Therefore, for now, it’s impossible to view this as anything other than empty words." 

He also claimed that the dynamics of the war suggest the "interest in negotiations" should come from Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The situation on the ground, the course of the special military operation [as Russia calls its war against Ukraine - ed.], clearly indicates that it is Kyiv that must first demonstrate openness and interest in such negotiations."

Asked whether Putin considers Zelenskyy his enemy, the Kremlin spokesperson replied that in this situation, "there should be no place for emotions".

Background:

  • Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he would be willing to negotiate with Vladimir Putin if it were the only way to bring peace to Ukrainians. 
  • Zelenskyy emphasised, however, that his personal feelings towards the Russian leader were irrelevant. "I consider him an enemy, and frankly, I believe he considers me an enemy as well."
  • In the fall of 2022, after Russia incorporated the annexation of four Ukrainian regions into its constitution, Ukraine imposed a ban on direct negotiations with Putin.
  • Additionally, Ukrainian law prohibits holding elections during a state of martial law.

Support UP or become our patron!

RussianegotiationsUkraineRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
updatedUkraine brings back 150 soldiers from Russian captivity – photos
Russians remotely blew up their own asset in attack on military enlistment office in Rivne – Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine's defence forces hit Russian oil refinery and air defence system
Trump: US holds "very constructive talks" on Ukraine
Azerbaijan confirms Russian missile downed its passenger plane
Zelenskyy: If the US is not ready to accept us into NATO, give us nuclear weapons
All News
Russia
Ukraine's defence forces target Russian oil refinery and Buk system
Rheinmetall CEO says their plants are protected but have no air defence systems
Russia loses 1,140 soldiers and 52 artillery systems over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
17:33
Zelenskyy: You'll see what Russia's terms will be regarding Kursk Oblast when peace talks begin
17:05
Death toll from Russian strike on Izium rises to six as injured man dies in hospital
16:09
Explosion at military enlistment office in Kamianets-Podilskyi: man bringing explosives died at the scene
16:01
January was Russia's worst month of losses after December 2024 – UK intelligence
15:25
Zelenskyy: Ukrainians took US$35 bl out of Ukraine in 2022, our economy collapsed
15:23
updatedUkraine brings back 150 soldiers from Russian captivity – photos
15:19
Zelenskyy extends martial law and mobilisation in Ukraine until 9 May
15:06
Ukrainian officer and poet Maksym Yemets killed in action
14:22
Russian sabotage groups tried to cross Ukraine's border twice in 2025
13:54
Number of Russian assaults decrease for seventh day in a row – DeepState
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: