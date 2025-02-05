Kremlin claims openness to negotiations despite "legitimacy issues" with Zelenskyy

The Kremlin stated that Moscow remain open to negotiations despite "concerns regarding the legitimacy" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Kremlin-aligned media RIA Novosti, citing Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Quote from Peskov: "We must fully understand what is happening. Our analysis, which has been repeatedly highlighted by President Putin, shows that Mr. Zelenskyy faces significant de jure legitimacy issues. However, despite this, Russia remains open to negotiations."

Advertisement:

Details: He added that Ukraine's willingness to engage in dialogue must be based on something.

Quote: "Readiness must be grounded in something – both readiness and willingness. It can't be based on a legislative ban preventing Zelenskyy from negotiating. Therefore, for now, it’s impossible to view this as anything other than empty words."

He also claimed that the dynamics of the war suggest the "interest in negotiations" should come from Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The situation on the ground, the course of the special military operation [as Russia calls its war against Ukraine - ed.], clearly indicates that it is Kyiv that must first demonstrate openness and interest in such negotiations."

Asked whether Putin considers Zelenskyy his enemy, the Kremlin spokesperson replied that in this situation, "there should be no place for emotions".

Background:

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he would be willing to negotiate with Vladimir Putin if it were the only way to bring peace to Ukrainians.

Zelenskyy emphasised, however, that his personal feelings towards the Russian leader were irrelevant. "I consider him an enemy, and frankly, I believe he considers me an enemy as well."

In the fall of 2022, after Russia incorporated the annexation of four Ukrainian regions into its constitution, Ukraine imposed a ban on direct negotiations with Putin.

Additionally, Ukrainian law prohibits holding elections during a state of martial law.

Support UP or become our patron!