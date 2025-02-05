Explosion at military enlistment office in Kamianets-Podilskyi: man bringing explosives died at the scene

A man who was delivering explosives has died in a blast outside a military enlistment office in the city of Kamianets-Podilskyi in Ukraine’s west. Four others have been injured and are in a moderate condition.

Source: Kamianets-Podilskyi Mayor Mykhailo Positko on the 24/7 national joint newscast; Chief of National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi at a briefing, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote from Positko: "The individual who was killed had been delivering items to a serviceman at the military enlistment office... Regarding the four people who were injured, we know that two are Military Medical Board doctors – they are in a moderate condition. One was a passer-by, and one is a serviceman."

Details: Vyhivskyi explained that a man approached the military enlistment office checkpoint carrying a bag, claiming it was a delivery. The explosion happened at that instant.

He confirmed that four people had been hurt and the perpetrator was killed.

The police chief stated that this is the ninth such attack.

Vyhivskyi said the Russian secret services have been behind recent explosions and assassination attempts near military enlistment offices, their objective being to destabilise Ukrainian society by instilling negative sentiments towards the security and defence forces.

