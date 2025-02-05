Zelenskyy: Putin will do everything to drag Belarus into war

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin will try to do everything he can to involve both the people and armed forces of Belarus in the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.

Source: Zelenskyy speaking to journalists on 5 February, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "You will see – in spring, summer or autumn – he will deploy forces on Belarusian territory…

Advertisement:

I don’t know whether there will be an invasion, but in any case, this move will draw Belarus further into the war. Although, in my view, after they attacked Ukraine with missiles, they were already part of the war. But their people and military are not. For now. But Putin is determined to make it happen."

Details: Zelenskyy stated that Putin will also consider ways to provoke other countries.

"Poland could be next, or the Baltic countries. And this isn’t just some random rhetoric. Many Europeans – and perhaps even the United States – will say that this is an intimidation tactic against Poland, Lithuania and other Baltic partners of ours," Zelenskyy added.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!