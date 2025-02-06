Russians try to gain foothold on Oskil River's right bank in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState

The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

The analytical project DeepState has reported that Russian forces continue their attempts to cross the Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: DeepState’s data suggests that Russian troops were able to create a small bridgehead on the right(western) bank of the Oskil River near the village of Topoli. Russia had attempted to cross the water barrier multiple times, starting in mid-January, and active reconnaissance of the area began last month.

Analysts say that having crossed the river, Russian troops took positions on a chalk mountain south of the village of Topoli.

Quote: "[The Russians] were also attempting to create a bridgehead between the villages of Kamianka and Topoli, though they were unsuccessful. They were neither able to gain a foothold nor make further progress, so, for now, this attempt remains only a warning signal of possible future attacks from Russia."

Background:

On 23 October 2024, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported on the national joint 24/7 newscast that Russian forces are relentlessly bombarding crossings over the Oskil River, hampering the repair of critical infrastructure and disrupting evacuation efforts on the left (eastern) bank in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast.

On 3 December 2024, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group reported that The Russian army made an attempt to gain and maintain a foothold on the right (western) bank of the Oskil River, near the village of Novomlynsk in Kharkiv Oblast, but the Ukrainian defence forces pushed them out.

On 1 February, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) pointed out that Russian forces are preparing to encircle the town of Kupiansk and cross the Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast and continue their "creeping advances" to please Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, who is not going to end the war.

