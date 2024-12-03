All Sections
Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 3 December 2024, 12:00
Russian forces attempted to gain foothold in Kharkiv Oblast but Ukrainian units pushed them out

The Russian army made an attempt to gain and maintain a foothold on the right (western) bank of the Oskil River, near the village of Novomlynsk in Kharkiv Oblast, but the Ukrainian defence forces pushed them out.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on Telegram

Quote from the General Staff: "Enemy forces made an attempt to gain and maintain a foothold on the right bank of the Oskil River near the village of Novomlynsk in Kharkiv Oblast. Given their advantage in numbers, enemy forces even managed to cross the river."

Details: Ukrainian troops, supported by artillery and drone units, pushed the Russians out of the area.

Soldiers from the 8th Separate Assault Battalion of the 10th Separate Edelweiss Mountain Assault Brigade mopped up the area in the vicinity of Novomlynsk to ensure no Russian forces remained there.

Quote from Khortytsia: "Following a successful operation, the enemy group was neutralised. Oskil’s right bank remains under the [Ukrainian] defence forces’ control. Ukrainian flags are flying over Novomlynsk."

Background:

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast in early September 2022. On 11 September 2022, then Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the Ukrainian defence forces had advanced as far as the Oskil River.
  • On 18 September 2022, the Centre of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that as of 17 September 2022, Ukrainian forces controlled both the right (western) and the left (eastern) banks of the Oskil River.
  • On 23 October 2024, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, said that Russian forces were relentlessly bombarding crossings over the Oskil River, thus holding up the repair of critical infrastructure and disrupting evacuation efforts on the left bank in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast.

