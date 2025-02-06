All Sections
Ukrainians fear price hikes more than territorial occupation, survey shows

Thursday, 6 February 2025, 16:31
Stock photo: Dnipropetrovsk regional scientific library

Ukrainians see rising prices and economic crisis as the country’s biggest challenges in 2025.

Source: results of a study conducted by Rating Sociological Group

Details: According to the survey, the main concern for Ukrainians is price increases, which was reported by 33% of respondents, while 32% are worried about an economic crisis.

Fewer respondents fear intensified hostilities (27%) or further territorial occupation (25%).

Most Ukrainians notice the main deterioration in the economic and political situation: 80% and 62% respectively.

The survey was conducted between November and December 2024, with 5,600 respondents from all regions of Ukraine except the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas.

Background: Nearly 80% of the population and 76% of businesses consider corruption to be the country’s second-biggest problem, with Russian military aggression ranking first.

Support UP or become our patron!

