Zelenskyy ready for talks with Russia, though says Putin fears talking to him

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his readiness to hold talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, provided there is an understanding regarding ending the war.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing Zelenskyy in a statement to journalists

Quote: "Certainly, the United States, President [Donald] Trump and the EU countries believe that diplomacy is impossible without Russia and Putin, so I said I was ready if we had an understanding of how this war would end for us. We're ready for diplomacy; I have no problem with that... The problem is that Putin, I think, is afraid to talk to me about ending the war. I don't know why, as a seemingly grown-up man, he's afraid to be alone with another man without his own posse. Anyway, I think Trump will be able to force him to end the war."

Details: Zelenskyy also stressed the importance of a sustainable peace with strong security guarantees. He reported working with Washington on this issue.

Quote: "Nevertheless, we're going to work to ensure this is a common understanding and vision. Even if Russia does not like something, we need a common vision among our partners. And then we're ready for diplomacy."

Background:

Earlier, in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, Zelenskyy stated he was willing to sit at the negotiating table with Putin if it was the only way to bring peace to Ukrainians.

Later, the Kremlin claimed that despite "problems in terms of Zelenskyy's legitimacy", Moscow was still open to talks.

