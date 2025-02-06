All Sections
Zelenskyy ready for talks with Russia, though says Putin fears talking to him

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 6 February 2025, 18:38
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Ukrainian President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his readiness to hold talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, provided there is an understanding regarding ending the war.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing Zelenskyy in a statement to journalists

Quote: "Certainly, the United States, President [Donald] Trump and the EU countries believe that diplomacy is impossible without Russia and Putin, so I said I was ready if we had an understanding of how this war would end for us. We're ready for diplomacy; I have no problem with that... The problem is that Putin, I think, is afraid to talk to me about ending the war. I don't know why, as a seemingly grown-up man, he's afraid to be alone with another man without his own posse. Anyway, I think Trump will be able to force him to end the war."

Details: Zelenskyy also stressed the importance of a sustainable peace with strong security guarantees. He reported working with Washington on this issue.

Quote: "Nevertheless, we're going to work to ensure this is a common understanding and vision. Even if Russia does not like something, we need a common vision among our partners. And then we're ready for diplomacy."

Background:

  • Earlier, in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, Zelenskyy stated he was willing to sit at the negotiating table with Putin if it was the only way to bring peace to Ukrainians.
  • Later, the Kremlin claimed that despite "problems in terms of Zelenskyy's legitimacy", Moscow was still open to talks.

