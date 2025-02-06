All Sections
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to invest at least €1.5 billion in Ukraine this year

Ulyana Krychkovska, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 6 February 2025, 20:40
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Odile Renaud-Basso at the meeting in Kyiv on 6 February. Photo: Renaud-Basso on X (Twitter)

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to allocate at least €1.5 billion in 2025 to support Ukraine's economy and businesses during the war.

Source: Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the EBRD, in an interview with Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Thursday, 6 February, Renaud-Basso visited Kyiv, where she met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, the EBRD has intensified its operations in Ukraine, investing over €6.2 billion across various sectors. Last year, the bank provided a record €2.4 billion in funding to Ukraine.

The EBRD president stated that the bank would continue focusing on Ukraine's private sector, particularly in the energy sector, which has been heavily targeted by Russian attacks. The bank will also prioritise investments in public and municipal infrastructure.

Quote: "Our plan is to continue with this level of investment. At a minimum, we aim for 1.5 billion euros of investment but if we can do more..., we will do it." 

Details: Renaud-Basso added that the bank operates based on demand and is ready to increase its investments to €3 billion annually once the war is over.

Renaud-Basso highlighted that Ukraine’s energy sector is a key priority both this year and in the future. Modernisation and renewable energy projects, she noted, could become major drivers of private investment post-war.

Quote: "There is a lot of potential, therefore it will trigger a lot of interest from foreign investors, and it will trigger a lot of activity in the country – this will really drive growth dynamics." 

Background: In June, Renaud-Basso and Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal signed a memorandum on additional support for rebuilding Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

UkraineEBRDinvestments
