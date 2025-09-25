All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EBRD revises Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025: expectations have worsened

Viktor VolokitaThursday, 25 September 2025, 11:52
EBRD revises Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025: expectations have worsened
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has lowered its forecast for Ukraine's real GDP growth in 2025 from 3.3% to 2.5%, while keeping the 2026 projection at 5.0%, assuming the war with Russia will have ended by then.

Source: EBRD, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Ukraine’s GDP growth is expected to slow to 2.5% in 2025 amid high uncertainty related to Russia’s war against the country, the EBRD said in a report.

Advertisement:

The bank notes that Ukraine’s economic outlook remains highly uncertain and depends on the course of the war, energy security and continued international support.

It is highlighted that real GDP grew by 0.9% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025, driven by consumption and investment in critical infrastructure. However, labour shortages, damage to energy infrastructure and weak agricultural exports continue to constrain growth.

The unemployment rate has fallen to a war-time low of 12%, but recruitment remains challenging due to mobilisation and emigration.

The EBRD points out that Ukraine’s current account deficit rose by almost 50% in January-July, reflecting high imports of military and energy products and weak exports. External financing is expected to reach around US$40 billion.

Inflation remains high, driven by food and utility prices and rising real wages, but is gradually declining: from 15.9% in May to 13.2% in August 2025.

Background

  • The National Bank of Ukraine forecasts a significant budget deficit in 2025 (22% of GDP) and a slow reduction in 2026 (to 19% of GDP), considering substantial defence needs. 
  • In August, the National Bank reported it expects economic growth of 2.1% for the year, although Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev believes it could be even lower at 2.0%.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EBRDUkraine
Advertisement:
Ukraine's General Staff shows route of Hungarian drone that entered Ukraine – photos
Kremlin describes Europe's calls to shoot down Russian aircraft as "dangerous in their consequences"
Belarus proposes building nuclear power plant to supply electricity to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine – Reuters
Russians have placed 48 children from Donetsk Oblast in psychiatric hospitals for "extremism"
Reconnaissance drones entered Ukrainian airspace from Hungary – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy asked Trump for Tomahawk missiles that can reach Moscow – The Telegraph
All News
EBRD
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development joins EU concern over Ukraine’s crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
Ukraine to import large volumes of gas with help from EBRD
EBRD plans €3bn annual investment in Ukraine once war ends, says Reuters
RECENT NEWS
22:07
Ukraine's General Staff shows route of Hungarian drone that entered Ukraine – photos
21:09
Zelenskyy warns of military response if drones from Hungary enter Ukraine again
20:51
Hungarian Defence Ministry denies involvement in drone launches into Ukraine
20:47
EXPLAINERWhat risks could a pro-Russian victory pose for Moldova and the region
20:14
Kremlin describes Europe's calls to shoot down Russian aircraft as "dangerous in their consequences"
20:07
Belarusian leader says he wants to talk to Zelenskyy after meeting with Putin
20:02
Ukrainian foreign minister responds to his Hungarian counterpart's rude accusations against Zelenskyy
19:35
Ukraine's Security Service exposes mole in power company who aided Russian drone strikes
19:15
Belarus proposes building nuclear power plant to supply electricity to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine – Reuters
19:00
Hungarian foreign minister questions Ukraine's EU accession after it bans entry for three Hungarian officials
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: