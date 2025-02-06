All Sections
Ukraine to receive mobile laboratory from Netherlands for investigating war crimes – photo

Ulyana Krychkovska, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 6 February 2025, 21:15
Ukraine to receive mobile laboratory from Netherlands for investigating war crimes – photo
The inside of JDEAL. Photo: Dutch Ministry of Defence

The Dutch Ministry of Defence is transferring a mobile Joint Deployable Exploitation and Analysis Laboratory (JDEAL) to Ukraine. The laboratory comprises 13 containers and technical equipment.

Source: Dutch Ministry of Defence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Thursday, 6 February, a Ukrainian delegation signed an agreement to receive the JDEAL mobile laboratory.

The Dutch Defence Ministry reported that the laboratory is easily transportable and can be deployed within a few days. A team of Ukrainian specialists has recently undergone training in the Netherlands to operate the facility.

 
A mobile Joint Deployable Exploitation and Analysis Laboratory
Photo: Dutch Ministry of Defence

The mobile laboratory will be delivered to Kyiv shortly. JDEAL is designed to provide on-site forensic and technical expertise, including fingerprint analysis, DNA sampling, and mobile phone data extraction.

Background:

  • On 16 January, Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp announced a €27 million assistance package for Ukraine.
  • On 31 January, the Dutch Ministry of Defence reported its involvement in training 26 Ukrainians to serve as F-16 aircraft crew commanders.
  • Additionally, on 6 February, Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov confirmed the arrival of French Mirage 2000 fighter jets and Dutch F-16s in Ukraine.

