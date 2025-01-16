Dutch foreign minister announces €27m aid package for Ukraine during his Kyiv visit

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp visited Kyiv on Thursday, 16 January, announcing €27 million in aid for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Details: The new €20 million aid package from the Netherlands will focus on strengthening Ukraine's energy grid, which has suffered significant damage from targeted Russian attacks. The funds will support the repair and protection of energy facilities, as well as decentralised energy production.

Additionally, Veldkamp announced a further €7 million contribution to NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine, which provides non-lethal support such as fuel, medical supplies and winter gear.

During his visit, Veldkamp held talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna.

The minister reiterated the Netherlands' commitment to supporting new EU sanctions against Russia and pledged continued efforts to achieve justice for Ukrainian citizens.

Background:

In December 2024, Dutch Ambassador to Ukraine Alle Dorhout revealed that the Netherlands had already allocated €3.8 billion to Ukraine, with plans for an additional €6 billion.

Previously, the Netherlands announced €22 million in additional funding for initiatives to enhance Ukraine’s cyber resilience and air defence systems.

