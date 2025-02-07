Anti-government protests resume in Slovakia

Protests against Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s government have resumed on Friday, 7 February, in dozens of cities across Slovakia and abroad.

Source: Slovak newspaper Aktuality, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Demonstrations are taking place in more than 50 cities.

Under the slogan "Slovakia is Europe", participants are voicing their discontent with the government’s policies and concerns that the current leadership is preparing to withdraw Slovakia from the European Union and NATO.

The protest in Bratislava is organised by the Peace for Ukraine civic initiative, which warns that the authorities are attempting to frighten Slovaks with claims of an alleged coup d'état.

Quote: "They [Slovak authorities – ed.] are scaring Slovaks with talk of a coup d'état, but there will be no coup. They are warning of violent protests, but our protests are peaceful and dignified. They resort to fear mongering because they know nothing else."

Details: Referring to Fico’s policies and government representatives’ visits to Russia, the initiative added: "These are just fairy tales, lies, and delusions. Slovaks know well that the real threat to our homeland is a prime minister who collaborates with our enemy."

The protest organisers believe that Fico’s government endangers Slovakia’s future in a democratic and free Europe.

Quote: "We will not allow authoritarian practices and pro-Russian propaganda to take hold in our country."

Details: Slovaks living abroad are also set to protest in other cities including Prague, Brno, Berlin, Brussels, Krakow, London, New York, Paris and Luxembourg.

Background:

On Friday, 7 February, Fico posted on Facebook: "Interesting to see why people are actually protesting today," adding a link to an article claiming that the European Commission sees no signs of Slovakia considering withdrawing from the EU.

A secret report by Slovakia’s intelligence service, presented in January, suggested a long-term organised influence operation aimed at destabilising the country.

On 22 January, Robert Fico claimed that a "group of experts" was allegedly preparing a "Maidan" in Slovakia and announced preventive measures against protests.

