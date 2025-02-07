All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Anti-government protests resume in Slovakia

Ivanna Kostina, Yevhen KizilovFriday, 7 February 2025, 19:04
Anti-government protests resume in Slovakia
Protests in Bratislava. Photo: David Ištok / News

Protests against Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s government have resumed on Friday, 7 February, in dozens of cities across Slovakia and abroad.

Source: Slovak newspaper Aktuality, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Demonstrations are taking place in more than 50 cities.

Advertisement:

Under the slogan "Slovakia is Europe", participants are voicing their discontent with the government’s policies and concerns that the current leadership is preparing to withdraw Slovakia from the European Union and NATO.

The protest in Bratislava is organised by the Peace for Ukraine civic initiative, which warns that the authorities are attempting to frighten Slovaks with claims of an alleged coup d'état.

Quote: "They [Slovak authorities – ed.] are scaring Slovaks with talk of a coup d'état, but there will be no coup. They are warning of violent protests, but our protests are peaceful and dignified. They resort to fear mongering because they know nothing else."

Advertisement:

Details: Referring to Fico’s policies and government representatives’ visits to Russia, the initiative added: "These are just fairy tales, lies, and delusions. Slovaks know well that the real threat to our homeland is a prime minister who collaborates with our enemy."

The protest organisers believe that Fico’s government endangers Slovakia’s future in a democratic and free Europe. 

Quote: "We will not allow authoritarian practices and pro-Russian propaganda to take hold in our country."

Details: Slovaks living abroad are also set to protest in other cities including Prague, Brno, Berlin, Brussels, Krakow, London, New York, Paris and Luxembourg.

Background: 

  • On Friday, 7 February, Fico posted on Facebook: "Interesting to see why people are actually protesting today," adding a link to an article claiming that the European Commission sees no signs of Slovakia considering withdrawing from the EU.
  • A secret report by Slovakia’s intelligence service, presented in January, suggested a long-term organised influence operation aimed at destabilising the country.
  • On 22 January, Robert Fico claimed that a "group of experts" was allegedly preparing a "Maidan" in Slovakia and announced preventive measures against protests.

Support UP or become our patron!

Slovakia
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy confirms new Ukrainian advance in Kursk Oblast
Zelenskyy outlines his vision for "deal" with Trump on mineral resources, Reuters reports
Urban battles ongoing in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
UK intelligence reports slowdown in Russian advance in January
Ukraine finds preliminary solutions for programmes previously funded by USAID
Verkhovna Rada's Speaker: 37 MPs travelled to US at their own expense to establish contacts
All News
Slovakia
Slovakia started receiving Russian gas via TurkStream from 1 February
68% of Poles and 44% of Czechs want Ukraine to win war against Russia – poll
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry demands investigation into fatal beating of Ukrainian citizen in Slovakia
RECENT NEWS
23:33
Zelenskyy confirms new Ukrainian advance in Kursk Oblast
22:01
Czech foreign minister discusses Russia and Ukraine with Trump's special envoy Kellogg
22:01
Busy weeks ahead for diplomats, Zelenskyy says as Trump announces meeting
21:32
Top NATO general visits Ukraine and meets foreign minister – photo
21:06
Zelenskyy outlines his vision for "deal" with Trump on mineral resources, Reuters reports
20:35
Zelenskyy: Russia has once again deployed North Korean troops to Kursk Oblast – video
20:30
Russia sees over 40% increase in wage arrears in 2024: first rise in nine years
20:10
Trump will "probably" meet with Zelenskyy and talk with Putin
19:39
Ukrainian defence forces repel Russian attack on Kupiansk front – video
19:35
Foreign investments in Russia fall to a 15-year low
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: