Pentagon: US defence secretary to reaffirm Trump's push for diplomatic end to war in Ukraine at Ramstein-format meeting

The Pentagon has reported that Pete Hegseth, the new US Secretary of Defence, will reaffirm President Donald Trump’s commitment to achieving a "diplomatic end to the war in Ukraine" as soon as possible at the upcoming meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Group).

Source: Pentagon website

Details: The Pentagon stated that Hegseth will embark on a week-long trip to Germany, Belgium and Poland on 10 February.

Advertisement:

His first visit will be to Germany, after which he will travel to Brussels (Belgium) to participate in the NATO defence ministers' meeting and the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein Group.

Quote from Pentagon: "At his first NATO Ministerial with Allied counterparts, he will engage with NATO Allies and partners to discuss the need to boost Allied defence spending, increase European leadership and expand defence industrial base capacity on both sides of the Atlantic."

Details: At the Ramstein-format meeting, which for the first time will be chaired by the United Kingdom, Hegseth will reaffirm Trump’s commitment to achieving a "diplomatic end to the war in Ukraine" as soon as possible. He will also emphasise the need for stronger European leadership in providing security assistance to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

After that, Hegseth will travel to Poland.

Background: US President Donald Trump has repeatedly promised to end the war in Ukraine and, after his inauguration, instructed officials to arrange a call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to negotiate a meeting with him.

Support UP or become our patron!