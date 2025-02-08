All Sections
Three civilians injured and houses damaged in Russian rocket artillery strike on Kherson

Iryna BalachukSaturday, 8 February 2025, 11:42
Three civilians injured and houses damaged in Russian rocket artillery strike on Kherson
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kherson. Photo: Roman Mrochko on Telegram

Three people, including a child, were injured in a Russian bombardment of the city of Kherson on the morning of 8 February.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Mrochko: "Instead of an alarm clock, we got enemy multiple-launch rocket systems... The Ruscists struck residential areas at 06:30. Several houses have been damaged, one has caught fire. Three people have been injured, including an 11-year-old boy."

Details: The people injured in the attack are currently being treated.

Mrochko noted that the aftermath of the Russian bombardment is being dealt with.

