Lithuania and Latvia disconnected from Russian power grid, LRT says

Ulyana Krychkovska, Iryna BalachukSaturday, 8 February 2025, 10:45
Overhead electricity lines. Stock photo: pixabay.com

Lithuania and Latvia have disconnected from the Soviet-era Russian electricity system, Rokas Masiulis, CEO of Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator Litgrid, has reported.

Source: European Pravda, citing Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT

Quote from Masiulis: "Everything proceeded as planned and on schedule. We signed a protocol with the Russians outlining the disconnection process. In fact, just minutes before, the Russians themselves contacted us to confirm they were ready."

Details: He noted that the shutdown had happened earlier than planned, but Lithuania was ready for it.

"They [the Russians – ed.] informed us they were ready and asked if we could carry out the disconnection earlier. We were prepared and completed everything methodically," Masiulis said.

He explained that the first line was disconnected, followed by another line 10-15 minutes later and the third one was disconnected in the same timeframe. Approximately 30 minutes later, Lithuania also cut off the Belarusian line.

All Baltic countries are expected to be disconnected from the system shortly.

Background:

  • The Baltic Power System Agreement with Russia and Belarus (BRELL) formally ended at 23:59 on 7 February.
  • Following the disconnection, testing of the isolated operation of the power system will begin and is expected to last until the afternoon of 9 February.
  • In July 2024, the energy ministers of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania confirmed their intention to synchronise with the ENTSO-E continental European power system and disconnect from the Russian grid in February 2025.
  • Until now, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Russia, and Belarus had operated in a common power supply system, centrally managed from Moscow. However, in May 2022, the Baltic states completely halted electricity imports from Russia.
  • Lithuania had prepared for potential sabotage during the disconnection from the Russian energy system, with Estonia and Latvia also on alert for provocations inspired by the Kremlin.

