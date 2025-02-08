Ukraine's defence forces hit Russian command post in Kursk Oblast: 20 officers killed

Ukraine’s defence forces killed 20 Russian and North Korean officers in a strike on a Russian command post in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast in early February.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, in an interview with Reuters

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "Our troops hit their [Russian] command post in Kursk Oblast, killing a lot of officers there. I was told that 20 officers were probably killed, including senior North Korean and Russian officers."

Details: Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on 3 February, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a precision strike on the command post of one of the Russian Armed Forces units near the village of Novoivanovka, Sudzha district, Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast.

It was noted that this command post was located on the territory of an abandoned building. The Russians used it to coordinate the offensive actions of Russian troops against Ukrainian defenders on the Kursk front. The General Staff emphasised that "the facility was heavily damaged, which led to significant losses among enemy personnel".

Background: On 6 February, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the 6 months of the Kursk operation, the defence forces had neutralised almost 40,000 Russian soldiers, including more than 16,000 killed and 909 captured.

