Ukrainian forces destroy Russian Su-25 attack aircraft and damage helicopter – video

Ukrainian troops from the 28th Mechanised Brigade destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft on the Toretsk front. A Russian helicopter has also likely been damaged.

Quote: "The soldiers of the 28th Mechanised Brigade destroyed an enemy Su-25! Another Russian attack aircraft has been destroyed on the Toretsk front thanks to our soldiers from air defence forces."

Details: The brigade promised to provide more details later in a video.

Update: The brigade later provided details and added that a Russian helicopter had also likely been damaged.

Quote: "A combined anti-aircraft missile unit of the 28th Brigade and the 57th Separate Battalion of the Territorial Defence Forces has destroyed a Russian Su-25 on the outskirts of Toretsk with an Igla [man-portable air-defence system]. A Mi-8 helicopter tried to evacuate the pilot, but to no avail, as the R.V. First-Person View drone units and a battalion of unmanned systems stopped it from doing so.

As a result, the helicopter left the scene damaged and needing extensive repairs. The pilot of the enemy Su-25 was left behind."

