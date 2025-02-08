All Sections
Russian and North Korean troops relaunch assault in Kursk Oblast and suffer losses – video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 8 February 2025, 20:50
Screenshot: 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura"

Russian and North Korean troops launched a huge assault in Russia's Kursk Oblast, losing at least a company of manpower.

Source: 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura"

Quote: "Russian and North Korean troops began another assault in Kursk Oblast. The 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade 'Magura' and its allies are repelling a new major Russian attack. This time, the enemy changed tactics. Previously, they attacked primarily with vehicles, but now they are sending infantry.

Many infantry groups launched attacks from multiple directions at once. The assault began at midnight and lasted over 16 hours. They fought across fields and open areas. The enemy attackers were also brought in on ATVs (all-terrain vehicles) and unloaded into narrow landings where the enemy hid under the trees."

Details: The brigade stressed that Ukrainian soldiers continue to firmly hold the line of contact. All units of the 47th Brigade worked to kill the Russians.

Quote: "Bradley and artillery have effectively attacked the enemy with cluster munitions under the adjustment of reconnaissance. Russian casualties in this attack amount to at least a company of soldiers."

Background:

  • On 31 January, The New York Times reported, citing Ukrainian and US officials, that North Korean troops fighting on the side of Russia against Ukraine had been withdrawn from the front line in Kursk Oblast after suffering heavy losses.
  • The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the presence of North Korean troops in Kursk Oblast has not been observed for about three weeks.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on 31 January, as a result of a strike by the defence forces on the military command post of Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, the Russians lost dozens of officers, both Russian and North Korean.
  • On 7 February, Zelenskyy said that Russian troops had again deployed North Korean soldiers to Kursk Oblast, and there had been new assaults in this area.  Zelenskyy said hundreds of Russian and North Korean soldiers were killed.

