Russia "actively pushing for protracted war" in Ukraine, ISW reports

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have noted that the actions of the Russian authorities reflect a reluctance to engage in negotiations and that they are "actively pushing for a prolonged war" in Ukraine. Furthermore, they suggest that Russia may be preparing conditions for a possible broader conflict with NATO.

Source: ISW

Quote from ISW: "Russia continues to expand its military capabilities, indicating that the Kremlin has no immediate interest in negotiations or a lasting peace with Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, citing Ukrainian intelligence, said on 8 February that Russian forces are establishing new military divisions, expanding facilities in the military industrial base, planning to increase troop numbers by more than 100,000 soldiers and strengthening military cooperation with North Korea.

Zelenskyy stressed that Russia's efforts to bolster its forces, restructure and ramp up defence production clearly indicate that Putin is not interested in negotiating with Ukraine and is determined to continue the war.

Quote from ISW: "Such Russian plans suggest that Russia, not Ukraine, is the party refusing good-faith negotiations and actively pushing for protracted war rather than peace, while also setting conditions to prepare for a potential broader conflict with NATO.

Advertisement:

Russian officials and information space have frequently framed the war in Ukraine as a part of a larger confrontation with the West."

Support UP or become our patron!