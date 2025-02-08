All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy: Putin prepares to continue his war, and not only against Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 8 February 2025, 16:57
Zelenskyy: Putin prepares to continue his war, and not only against Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is not preparing for negotiations, but rather for the continuation of the war, and not only against Ukraine – particularly as the Kremlin is bolstering its military by more than 100,000 troops.

Source: Zelenskyy in an evening address

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, the new Chair of the NATO Military Committee, arrived in Ukraine on 8 February, marking his first visit in his new role.

Advertisement:

In particular, the Ukrainian president said preparations for the Ramstein-format meeting were discussed during his meeting with Dragone.

Quote: "We now know – as our intelligence reports – that the Russians are creating new divisions and developing new military production facilities. It is clear that their cooperation with North Korea will be expanding. Unfortunately, Moscow is spreading modern technologies – war technologies – to that region, including drone technology.

And this means one simple thing: it is not negotiations or peace that Putin is preparing for, but rather the continuation of the war, and not just against us, against Ukraine. They are now increasing their army by more than a hundred thousand soldiers. All partners should know and should see it. We are ready to share the relevant information, and the respective communication is already underway through the intelligence channels."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy urged the international community to understand that every European country will have to strengthen its defence "and the target of 5% of GDP for defence will not disappear from the agenda".

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyPutinwarNATO
Advertisement:
Chair of NATO Military Committee arrives in Ukraine, meets Zelenskyy and Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
updatedUkrainian forces destroy Russian Su-25 attack aircraft and damage helicopter – video
Zelenskyy: Russia has seized less than 20% of Ukraine's mineral resources
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania officially disconnect from Russia's energy system
Lithuania and Latvia disconnected from Russian power grid, LRT says
Kremlin conceals negative impact on Russian economy due to war in Ukraine – ISW
All News
Zelenskyy
Ukraine's defence forces hit Russian command post in Kursk Oblast: 20 officers killed
Zelenskyy: Ceasefire without liberation of territories will allow Putin to earn trillions on seized resources
Zelenskyy: Security guarantees are the top issue for talks with Trump
RECENT NEWS
20:10
Chair of NATO Military Committee arrives in Ukraine, meets Zelenskyy and Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
17:46
North Korea to start producing drones developed jointly with Russia, NHK reports
17:10
updatedUkrainian forces destroy Russian Su-25 attack aircraft and damage helicopter – video
17:07
Three civilians injured in Russian attack on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast
16:58
Latvia reports smooth disconnection from Russia's power grid
16:57
Zelenskyy: Putin prepares to continue his war, and not only against Ukraine
16:40
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief highlights achievements of his one year in office: 377 military targets hit in Russia
16:36
Lithuanian PM: Disconnection from Russia's energy system strengthens Lithuania's energy security
16:24
Scholz once again criticises Trump's idea of giving Ukraine weapons in exchange for minerals
15:42
Film about romance between Russian oligarch's son and stripper wins Critics Choice Award
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: