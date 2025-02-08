Zelenskyy: Putin prepares to continue his war, and not only against Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is not preparing for negotiations, but rather for the continuation of the war, and not only against Ukraine – particularly as the Kremlin is bolstering its military by more than 100,000 troops.

Source: Zelenskyy in an evening address

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, the new Chair of the NATO Military Committee, arrived in Ukraine on 8 February, marking his first visit in his new role.

In particular, the Ukrainian president said preparations for the Ramstein-format meeting were discussed during his meeting with Dragone.

Quote: "We now know – as our intelligence reports – that the Russians are creating new divisions and developing new military production facilities. It is clear that their cooperation with North Korea will be expanding. Unfortunately, Moscow is spreading modern technologies – war technologies – to that region, including drone technology.

And this means one simple thing: it is not negotiations or peace that Putin is preparing for, but rather the continuation of the war, and not just against us, against Ukraine. They are now increasing their army by more than a hundred thousand soldiers. All partners should know and should see it. We are ready to share the relevant information, and the respective communication is already underway through the intelligence channels."

Details: Zelenskyy urged the international community to understand that every European country will have to strengthen its defence "and the target of 5% of GDP for defence will not disappear from the agenda".

