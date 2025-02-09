Russian artillery attacks Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: 3 houses and gas pipeline damaged – photos

The aftermath of the Russian strike on the Nikopol district. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces bombarded the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with artillery on the night of 8-9 February, severely damaging three houses and a gas pipeline.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked the Nikopol district with artillery twice overnight. Shells hit the district centre [the city of Nikopol] and the Chervonohryhorivka hromada." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: Lysak reported that the bombardment had damaged three houses and two outbuildings and destroyed another outbuilding. In addition, a gas pipeline was affected. There were no casualties.

A Russian Shahed drone attack affected the Synelnykove district. A fire broke out there, which firefighters have put out.

Support UP or become our patron!