Russians hit Dnipro: high-rise building on fire, nine people injured, woman killed in Synelnykove district

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 19 April 2024, 06:25
Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A residential building was hit by a Russian missile attack on the night of 18-19 April in the city of Dnipro. The five-storey building was partially destroyed and a fire broke out there. A total of nine people were injured. Moreover, a woman was killed in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Lysak noted that there might be people under the rubble. At the moment, six people are known to be injured.

In addition, an infrastructure facility was damaged in the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. There is also some damage in Synelnykove district. A woman was killed there. 

Update: Borys Filatov, the mayor of Dnipro, wrote on Facebook that the strike occurred in the "very centre of the city."

Quote: "The very centre of the city. Civilians. There are already nine people who were injured. Unfortunately, we are at war with inhuman bastards. Consider this all the time."

Background:

  • On the night of 18-19 April, Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine. An air-raid warning was issued throughout the country. It lasted until 06:15.
  • In addition, the Russians launched Shahed attack drones. 

Subjects: missile strikewar
