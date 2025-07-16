Russia hits emergency workers responding to attack in Nikopol – photos

Three emergency workers and two civilians have been injured as a result of a double drone strike on the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: press service of the State Emergency Service; press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Quote from the State Emergency Service: "In the evening [of 16 July – ed.], a lorry caught fire as a result of an enemy FPV drone strike on the city of Nikopol. While the aftermath of the attack was being dealt with, the enemy struck the emergency workers again, using a drone."

Photo: State Emergency Service in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Details: It is reported that three State Emergency Service employees were injured and taken to hospital.

Two civilians, a man and a woman, were also injured in the attack. The fire has been extinguished.

