All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians shell Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing two and wounding five more – photo

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 17 April 2025, 12:38
Russians shell Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing two and wounding five more – photo
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Nikopol. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

As a result of a Russian artillery attack on the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two men were killed and five more people were injured.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Two men, aged 56 and 61, were killed in Nikopol. The Russians killed them by shelling the city with rocket artillery."

Advertisement:
 

Details: Lysak confirmed that five people were injured in the attack, with four of them requiring hospitalisation in serious condition. 

 

The assault also caused a fire, which damaged several buildings, including a shop, café, houses, outbuildings, a car and a bus stop.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warcasualties
Advertisement:
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast: houses and cars damaged, fire breaks out – photos
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
Kremlin doesn't expect Trump at Victory Day parade in Moscow
Trump's Ukraine peace plan includes recognition of occupied Crimea and neutral zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP – WSJ
Trump hopes Russia and Ukraine will sign deal next week and "make a fortune"
Czech foreign minister on Putin's "ceasefire": Like declaring a hunger strike while secretly eating sweets
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Russian aircraft strike on Kherson city centre: 5 injured, including child, 1 killed
Ukrainians crush Russian assault in country's south, destroy 29 armoured vehicles – video
Russian drone strikes ambulance in Kherson, wounds medic and driver
RECENT NEWS
08:48
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast: houses and cars damaged, fire breaks out – photos
08:12
Russians attack Pokrovsk front over 60 times: 165 combat clashes on battlefield over past day
07:51
Russia loses 1,130 soldiers systems over past day
07:36
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing fire and damaging houses – photo
03:40
Ukrainian National Guard captures group of Russian infantrymen – video
02:40
Russians attack Sumy Oblast: person killed, 410 explosions recorded
00:46
UpdatedRussians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa, causing fires and injuring people – photos, video
22:02
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
20:24
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
20:22
Russians attack logging company in Chernihiv Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: