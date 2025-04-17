Russians shell Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing two and wounding five more – photo

As a result of a Russian artillery attack on the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two men were killed and five more people were injured.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Two men, aged 56 and 61, were killed in Nikopol. The Russians killed them by shelling the city with rocket artillery."

Advertisement:

Details: Lysak confirmed that five people were injured in the attack, with four of them requiring hospitalisation in serious condition.

The assault also caused a fire, which damaged several buildings, including a shop, café, houses, outbuildings, a car and a bus stop.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!