Finnish Defence Ministry detects violation of Finnish airspace by Russian government aircraft

Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVSunday, 9 February 2025, 08:46
The Flag of Finland. Stock photo: pixabay.com

Finland's Defence Ministry has stated that a Russian government aircraft flying over the Gulf of Finland may have entered Finnish airspace for several minutes.

Source: European Pravda, citing a statement from the Finnish Ministry of Defence

Details: The Finnish government reported a "suspected airspace violation" west of the strategic Hanko Peninsula, located west of Helsinki, at approximately 17:15 on 7 February.

"A Russian aircraft is suspected to have been in Finnish airspace for several minutes," the statement said.

The details of the incident are being investigated by the Finnish Border Guard.

"We are taking the suspected border violation seriously and have immediately launched an investigation," Finland's Defence Minister Antti Häkkinen noted.

Background:

  • Earlier this week, Norwegian F-35s intercepted a Russian bomber group in the Far North.
  • Finland is also working to repatriate a teenager who crossed the closed border with Russia and was detained and placed in a juvenile offender centre. Russian media reported that he is a 13-year-old boy from a Ukrainian family who has been granted temporary protection in Finland.

