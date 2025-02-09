Lithuania raises nearly €900,000 in one week to buy drones for Ukraine
Sunday, 9 February 2025, 20:35
Ahead of the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Lithuania is once again holding the solidarity campaign Radarom!, raising nearly €900,000 in just one week.
Source: Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The campaign’s organisers reported that Lithuanian citizens and businesses had donated €887,225 by Sunday morning on 9 February.
Advertisement:
Two-thirds of the funds raised will be used to purchase drones and anti-drone systems produced in Lithuania, while the remaining third will be allocated for equipment manufactured in Ukraine.
The solidarity campaign will continue until 24 February.
Background:
Advertisement:
- In 2023, the first Radarom! campaign raised over €14 million, which was used to buy 17 radars.
- In 2024, Radarom! raised €8.6 million, which was used to purchase 1,141 safe soldier kits.
- Lithuanian company NT Service made a significant contribution to the campaign Radarom! by donating 50 SkyWiper-MOTO anti-drone systems, designed to protect vehicles and soldiers from drone attacks.
Support UP or become our patron!