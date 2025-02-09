All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Lithuania raises nearly €900,000 in one week to buy drones for Ukraine

Ivanna KostinaSunday, 9 February 2025, 20:35
Lithuania raises nearly €900,000 in one week to buy drones for Ukraine
Stock photo: getty Images

Ahead of the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Lithuania is once again holding the solidarity campaign Radarom!, raising nearly €900,000 in just one week.

Source: Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The campaign’s organisers reported that Lithuanian citizens and businesses had donated €887,225 by Sunday morning on 9 February.

Advertisement:

Two-thirds of the funds raised will be used to purchase drones and anti-drone systems produced in Lithuania, while the remaining third will be allocated for equipment manufactured in Ukraine.

The solidarity campaign will continue until 24 February.

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • In 2023, the first Radarom! campaign raised over €14 million, which was used to buy 17 radars.
  • In 2024, Radarom! raised €8.6 million, which was used to purchase 1,141 safe soldier kits.
  • Lithuanian company NT Service made a significant contribution to the campaign Radarom! by donating 50 SkyWiper-MOTO anti-drone systems, designed to protect vehicles and soldiers from drone attacks.

Support UP or become our patron!

LithuaniaRusso-Ukrainian wardrones
Advertisement:
Trump's adviser says Europe should take on Ukraine's security guarantees
Elon Musk calls for Radio Free Europe and Voice of America to be shut down
Baltic states finally synchronise their power grids with Europe
Ukraine ramps up gas imports from EU, reports Reuters
"It's like being freed from a horrible stench": the young people starting a new life after leaving Russian-occupied areas
Trump discusses Ukraine war in phone call with Putin, New York Post says
All News
Lithuania
Lithuania reports stable power system operation after disconnection from Russia and Belarus
Lithuanian PM: Disconnection from Russia's energy system strengthens Lithuania's energy security
Lithuania and Latvia disconnected from Russian power grid, LRT says
RECENT NEWS
23:30
Shahed drone hits car park in residential area in Sumy – video
23:12
Russian drone crashes into apartment in Kherson, injuring woman
22:07
Lithuania to allocate nearly €32 million for Ukrainians' education in 2025
21:13
Russians keep attacking Nikopol district: four people injured
20:45
Ukraine ranks first in medal standings at 2025 Para Biathlon World Championships
20:35
Lithuania raises nearly €900,000 in one week to buy drones for Ukraine
20:11
Zelenskyy: Moscow can no longer use energy as weapon against Baltic states
19:49
Trump's adviser says Europe should take on Ukraine's security guarantees
19:36
Ukraine's defence minister announces launch of revolutionary Drone Line project
19:23
Ukrainian ambassador urges German politicians not to underestimate Russian threat in election campaign
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: