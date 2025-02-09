Lithuania raises nearly €900,000 in one week to buy drones for Ukraine

Ahead of the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Lithuania is once again holding the solidarity campaign Radarom!, raising nearly €900,000 in just one week.

Source: Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The campaign’s organisers reported that Lithuanian citizens and businesses had donated €887,225 by Sunday morning on 9 February.

Two-thirds of the funds raised will be used to purchase drones and anti-drone systems produced in Lithuania, while the remaining third will be allocated for equipment manufactured in Ukraine.

The solidarity campaign will continue until 24 February.

Background:

In 2023, the first Radarom! campaign raised over €14 million, which was used to buy 17 radars.

In 2024, Radarom! raised €8.6 million, which was used to purchase 1,141 safe soldier kits.

Lithuanian company NT Service made a significant contribution to the campaign Radarom! by donating 50 SkyWiper-MOTO anti-drone systems, designed to protect vehicles and soldiers from drone attacks.

