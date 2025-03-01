All Sections
Number of casualties in Russian large-scale attack on Kharkiv rises to 12 – photos

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 1 March 2025, 10:35
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

The Russian forces carried out a large-scale drone attack on Kharkiv on the night of 28 February-1 March, injuring 12 people, including two children.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

Details: The prosecutor's office reported that a UAV hit an arch near a multi-storey residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district. A girl, 6, suffered an acute stress reaction.

Another strike hit a medical facility in the city centre. Four female patients at the medical facility were injured. One of the drones hit a roadway near a car dealership and a residential complex. A UAV attack on the premises of a garden association was also recorded.

The drone also hit a non-operational office building in the Kyivskyi district, which the Russians have repeatedly attacked. Another UAV hit a two-storey commercial building. Apartment blocks, pharmacies, cafes, shops, etc. were damaged.

 
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

A woman sustained an acute stress reaction. A man and a boy, 6, were injured by glass, and another man "hit his head when the explosion occurred".

Law enforcement officers also recorded a drone strike on a petrol station. Three employees were provided with medical assistance; they were diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

 
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

A drone hit a residential building in Novobavarskyi district. The blast wave also damaged the premises of a printing house.

