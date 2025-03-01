All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian strikes on Kharkiv damage civilian infrastructure and injure 7 people – photos, video

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 1 March 2025, 04:32
Russian strikes on Kharkiv damage civilian infrastructure and injure 7 people – photos, video
Firefighters extinguishing fire. Photo: State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has published photos and videos showing the aftermath of the large-scale Russian strikes on the city of Kharkiv on the night of 28 February-1 March.

Source: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast on Telegram 

Quote: "Last night, Russian forces conducted large-scale attacks on the Kyivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Novobavarskyi districts of Kharkiv, as well as on the Kharkiv district of the oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: Rescue workers stated that the attack damaged a medical facility, residential buildings, a shopping centre, shops, a petrol station, a car showroom and other civilian infrastructure.

Windows, doors and gates have been shattered in the fire and rescue unit building.

Four fires broke out as a result of the Russian attack.

 
Damaged house.
Photo: State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast

Quote: "One of the drones struck a three-storey medical facility, causing a fire on the roof. Through the joint efforts of rescue workers, police, medical staff and volunteers, 64 people were evacuated, including 56 patients and a child."

 
Child being evacuated.
Photo: State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast
 
Evacuation measures.
Photo: State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast

Details: Early reports indicate that seven people were injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

KharkivdronesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Intelligence sharing, military training: Trump's administration may stop all support for Ukraine
Zelenskyy on dispute in White House: We have to understand Ukraine's stance
US terminates programmes supporting Ukraine's power grid – NBC News
US Senator Graham: Zelenskyy must either resign or send someone we can do business with
CNN reveals what happened between Trump and Zelenskyy after argument
Ukraine and US fail to sign minerals agreement
All News
Kharkiv
Russians launch large-scale attack on Kharkiv, striking medical facility
Russians strike Kharkiv suburbs: casualties reported
Shahed drone hits a high-rise building in Kharkiv: fire breaks out – photos
RECENT NEWS
07:56
Russia loses 1,050 soldiers over past day
07:30
Intelligence sharing, military training: Trump's administration may stop all support for Ukraine
06:22
Moscow claims almost 50 drones attacked Russian territories and occupied Crimea overnight
06:10
Russia demonstrates deepening relations with US adversaries – ISW
05:18
Zelenskyy responds to US Senator Graham on resignation
04:32
Russian strikes on Kharkiv damage civilian infrastructure and injure 7 people – photos, video
03:58
US secretary of state says Zelenskyy should apologise for "fiasco" at White House
03:00
Australian PM expresses support for Ukrainian people in "time of need"
01:58
Zelenskyy: Relations with US are more than just two presidents
01:48
updatedRussians launch large-scale attack on Kharkiv, striking medical facility
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: