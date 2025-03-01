Russian strikes on Kharkiv damage civilian infrastructure and injure 7 people – photos, video
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has published photos and videos showing the aftermath of the large-scale Russian strikes on the city of Kharkiv on the night of 28 February-1 March.
Source: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast on Telegram
Quote: "Last night, Russian forces conducted large-scale attacks on the Kyivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Novobavarskyi districts of Kharkiv, as well as on the Kharkiv district of the oblast."
Details: Rescue workers stated that the attack damaged a medical facility, residential buildings, a shopping centre, shops, a petrol station, a car showroom and other civilian infrastructure.
Windows, doors and gates have been shattered in the fire and rescue unit building.
Four fires broke out as a result of the Russian attack.
Quote: "One of the drones struck a three-storey medical facility, causing a fire on the roof. Through the joint efforts of rescue workers, police, medical staff and volunteers, 64 people were evacuated, including 56 patients and a child."
Details: Early reports indicate that seven people were injured.
