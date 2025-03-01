Russian strikes on Kharkiv damage civilian infrastructure and injure 7 people – photos, video

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has published photos and videos showing the aftermath of the large-scale Russian strikes on the city of Kharkiv on the night of 28 February-1 March.

Source: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast on Telegram

Quote: "Last night, Russian forces conducted large-scale attacks on the Kyivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Novobavarskyi districts of Kharkiv, as well as on the Kharkiv district of the oblast."

Details: Rescue workers stated that the attack damaged a medical facility, residential buildings, a shopping centre, shops, a petrol station, a car showroom and other civilian infrastructure.

Windows, doors and gates have been shattered in the fire and rescue unit building.

Four fires broke out as a result of the Russian attack.

Damaged house. Photo: State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast

Quote: "One of the drones struck a three-storey medical facility, causing a fire on the roof. Through the joint efforts of rescue workers, police, medical staff and volunteers, 64 people were evacuated, including 56 patients and a child."

Child being evacuated. Photo: State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast

Evacuation measures. Photo: State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast

Наслідки масованого удару російськими БпЛА по Харкову в ніч проти 1 березня.

Відео: ГУ ДСНС у Харківській області pic.twitter.com/U75hFTfAqT — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) March 1, 2025

Details: Early reports indicate that seven people were injured.

