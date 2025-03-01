All Sections
Russian forces losing momentum for third month in a row, DeepState reports

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 1 March 2025, 13:55
A Ukrainian defender. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Russian troops occupied 192 sq km of Ukrainian territory in February, marking a decline compared to previous months.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Details: DeepState noted that after reaching a peak in territorial gains in November, Russia’s advance has been slowing for three consecutive months – December, January and February.

Quote: "Despite losing momentum, with the pace of advance now comparable to last July, the enemy continues to suffer heavy manpower losses.

The enemy's activity has decreased, although it has not ceased entirely, with the defence forces repelling hundreds of attacks daily."

Background: In February, Ukrainian defenders destroyed the largest number of Russian vehicles since the start of the full-scale invasion.

