Norway to increase financial support for Ukraine

The Norwegian government will soon appeal to the parliament to increase financial support for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in an interview with public broadcaster NRK on Saturday

Details: At the end of last year, the Norwegian parliament agreed to spend a total of 35 billion Norwegian kroner (US$3.12 billion) on military and civilian support for Ukraine in 2025.

Quote from Jonas Gahr Støre: "I can say today that we will return to the parliament in the near future with a proposal to increase support."

The Norwegian PM is heading to London tomorrow to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders at a summit convened by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Støre noted that the meetings in London will discuss, among other things, relations with the new US administration.

They will discuss how they should approach the new administration in the United States.

Quote from Jonas Gahr Støre: "Yesterday I heard that he [Volodymyr Zelenskyy - ed.] still emphasises the importance of relations with the United States and wants to find a way forward."

Details: The Norwegian PM called it "absolutely necessary" for the United States and Europe to contribute to achieving lasting peace in Ukraine.

When asked how the United States could be trusted after the White House scandal on Friday, 28 February, Støre said no immediate conclusions should be drawn.

Quote from Jonas Gahr Støre: "We've had five or six weeks with Trump as president. We still need to work on understanding the implications of the style, the game and the words they use."

Background: Media reports that President Zelenskyy has already landed in the UK, where he will attend a summit with European leaders on Sunday.



