Zelenskyy explains his position after argument at meeting with Trump

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has explained his position after a contentious conversation with US President Donald Trump in the White House, stressing, in particular, that he could not agree to the terms of a truce with Russia that were dangerous for Ukraine.

Details: Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is very grateful to the United States for all the support provided, separately thanking Trump, both parties in Congress and the American people.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "It’s crucial for us to have President Trump’s support. He wants to end the war, but no one wants peace more than we do. We are the ones living this war in Ukraine. It’s a fight for our freedom, for our very survival."

Details: Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled that the next "ceasefire" agreement would result in nothing good, as Russia had violated it 25 times since 2014.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We are ready to sign the minerals agreement, and it will be the first step toward security guarantees. But it’s not enough, and we need more than just that. A ceasefire without security guarantees is dangerous for Ukraine."

More details: Zelenskyy added that Ukraine cannot change its position on Russia.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I cannot change Ukraine’s position on Russia. The Russians are killing us. Russia is the enemy, and that’s the reality we face. Ukraine wants peace, but it must be a just and lasting peace. For that, we need to be strong at the negotiation table. Peace can only come when we know we have security guarantees, when our army is strong, and when our partners are with us. Our situation is tough, but we can’t just stop fighting and not have guarantees that Putin will not return tomorrow. Nobody wants another wave of occupation. If we cannot be accepted to NATO, we need some clear structure of security guarantees from our allies in the US."

More details: The president of Ukraine noted that Europe is ready to contribute to supporting Ukraine, but the role of the United States is also very important.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We also need the U.S. role in defining security guarantees—what kind, what volume, and when. Once these guarantees are in place, we can talk with Russia, Europe, and the US. I want the US to stand more firmly on our side. This is not just a war between our two countries; Russia brought this war onto our territory and into our homes. It’s understandable the US might look for dialogue with Putin. But the US has always spoken about ‘peace through strength.’ And together, we can take strong steps against Putin."

Background: Earlier, Zelenskyy explained his position in an interview with Fox News, admitting that without US help, it would be difficult for Ukraine to deter Russia but that Ukrainians "cannot lose their values and their freedom".

