Zelenskyy: Relations with US are more than just two presidents

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 1 March 2025, 01:58
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that it will be difficult for Ukraine to hold off Russia without US support and that he is open to diplomacy with Russia as soon as the US provides security guarantees for Ukraine’s future.

Source: Zelenskyy in his interview with Fox News

Details: News anchor Bret Baier asked Zelenskyy whether Ukraine would be able to hold off Russia without continued US support. 

Quote from Zelenskyy: "It will be difficult for us. That’s why I’m here."

Details: Zelenskyy added that Ukraine cannot lose its freedom. 

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Russians came to our territory… to our houses… they killed so many people.

Just to forget, just to say that Putin is a great guy? No."

Details: Zelenskyy said he is open to diplomacy with Russia once the US provides security guarantees for Ukraine's future. 

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We will be ready."

"Nobody wants to finish [this war] more than we, in Ukraine… because we are in this battle… for our lives… I think that we have to be on the same side [with the US]."

"I am very open, but I can’t, you know, change our Ukrainian attitude to Russia. And I don’t want to – they are killers for us… Americans are the best of our friends… And Putin, with Russians, they are enemies. It doesn’t mean that we don’t want peace."

Details: Baier asked Zelenskyy if their relationship with Trump could be salvaged. 

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Yes, of course, because relations are more than two presidents."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he was also referring to "historical relations" between two countries and "strong relations between our people". 

Quote from Zelenskyy: "That’s why I began to thank your people from our people… Your people help to save our people."

Background: 

  • Zelenskyy answered a question about whether he would like to apologise to his American counterpart, Donald Trump, after a dispute in the White House.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule on Friday after a dispute with Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
  • In response, Donald Trump said that the Ukrainian president had "disrespected" the United States and that Zelenskyy was "not ready for peace".
  • Meanwhile, European leaders publicly supported Ukraine.
  • Italy will propose to partners an immediate summit with the United States, European countries and other allies to discuss challenges, "starting with Ukraine, which we have defended together in recent years".
  • Speaking to journalists outside the White House, Trump said that Zelenskyy must say that he wants peace in order to resume negotiations.

