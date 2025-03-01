All Sections
Romania confirms that Russian drone crashed on its territory

Mariya Yemets, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 March 2025, 16:59
Drone wreckage. Stock photo: border.gov.md

Bucharest has confirmed that a Russian drone has crashed on Romanian territory near the junction of its borders with Ukraine and Moldova.

Source: Romanian news outlet Digi24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Friday, 28 February, the Romanian Ministry of Defence received a report that wreckage, similar to that of a drone, had been found near the city of Galați, close to the Ukrainian settlement of Reni and the southern border of Moldova. The wreckage was discovered in an uninhabited area approximately 500 metres from the border with Moldova.

A team of specialists from Moldova's Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Internal Affairs, and intelligence officers arrived there on 1 March.

Subsequent reports confirmed that the wreckage belonged to a Russian drone. It was found to have an unexploded warhead, which was destroyed in a controlled explosion on site.

The area will be intensively patrolled for some time. Moldovan authorities have advised the public to stay away from the site until checks are completed and all risks are eliminated.

Background:

  • A similar incident occurred in January when a drone crashed near the village of Plauru, opposite Ukraine’s Izmail.
  • On 29 September, the North Atlantic Alliance increased surveillance of Romanian airspace by deploying an additional Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft.
  • Russian UAVs have repeatedly crashed in Moldova. In early September, a Russian Shahed loitering munition first entered Latvia via Belarus before crashing there.

