Wreckage of two Russian drones found in Romania after night attack on Ukraine

Romanian military and law enforcement officials have identified two sites with the wreckage of Russian drones after an investigation of the border area following a Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 16-17 January.

Source: European Pravda citing the Romanian Ministry of Defence

Details: An interagency group, which included representatives of the Romanian Ministry of Defence, identified two crash zones for the wreckage of Russian-made Geranium 1/2 attack UAVs, otherwise known as Shahed drones.

One crash site is located between the settlements of Ceatalchioi (Tulcea County) and Tudor-Vladimirescu (Botoșani County), and the other is south of Chilia Veche (Tulcea County).

Quote: "The fall of the drone's wreckage did not damage the infrastructure, no material damage was recorded."

Details: The Romanian Ministry of Defence has once again condemned Russia's attacks against Ukrainian civilian buildings and infrastructure, which are unjustified and seriously contradict international law.

Background:

On the night of 16-17 January, residents of Romanian villages above the Danube received an air-raid warning due to an attack by Russian UAVs on Ukrainian ports above the Danube.

In the morning, the Romanian Ministry of Defence reported that fighter jets had been scrambled in response and that a suspected UAV crash site had been discovered in the area opposite Ukraine's Izmail.

This is only the latest in a series of similar incidents over the years of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

On 29 September 2024, NATO began additional surveillance of Romanian airspace by deploying an additional Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft.

