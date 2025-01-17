All Sections
Wreckage of two Russian drones found in Romania after night attack on Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 17 January 2025, 21:53
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Romanian military and law enforcement officials have identified two sites with the wreckage of Russian drones after an investigation of the border area following a Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 16-17 January.

Source: European Pravda citing the Romanian Ministry of Defence

Details: An interagency group, which included representatives of the Romanian Ministry of Defence, identified two crash zones for the wreckage of Russian-made Geranium 1/2 attack UAVs, otherwise known as Shahed drones.

One crash site is located between the settlements of Ceatalchioi (Tulcea County) and Tudor-Vladimirescu (Botoșani County), and the other is south of Chilia Veche (Tulcea County).

Quote: "The fall of the drone's wreckage did not damage the infrastructure, no material damage was recorded."

Details: The Romanian Ministry of Defence has once again condemned Russia's attacks against Ukrainian civilian buildings and infrastructure, which are unjustified and seriously contradict international law.

Background: 

  • On the night of 16-17 January, residents of Romanian villages above the Danube received an air-raid warning due to an attack by Russian UAVs on Ukrainian ports above the Danube.
  • In the morning, the Romanian Ministry of Defence reported that fighter jets had been scrambled in response and that a suspected UAV crash site had been discovered in the area opposite Ukraine's Izmail.
  • This is only the latest in a series of similar incidents over the years of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
  • On 29 September 2024, NATO began additional surveillance of Romanian airspace by deploying an additional Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft.

