Meeting between Zelenskyy and UK PM begins in London

A meeting between Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has begun in London.

Details: According to broadcasts, including the BBC, the Ukrainian delegation's motorcade arrived at Downing Street at 19:25. Starmer met Zelenskyy outside No. 10.

The leaders briefly stopped for a photo and went inside without responding to journalists' attempts to ask questions.

Background:

On Sunday, 2 March, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend a summit of European leaders in support of Ukraine.

In addition, a number of bilateral meetings are planned, including with King Charles III.

The Ukrainian president landed in the UK on Saturday, the day after his meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office which ended in a spat.

After the meeting, Starmer spoke on the phone with Zelenskyy and confirmed that he was looking forward to seeing him at the summit in London. He also spoke to Trump on the phone.

Afterwards, the UK government said that Starmer "retains his unwavering support for Ukraine and is playing his part to find a path forward to a lasting peace, based on sovereignty and security for Ukraine".

