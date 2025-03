A woman was killed in a Russian attack on Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, on Saturday.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "According to the investigation, on the afternoon of 1 March 2025, Russian servicemen attacked the city of Beryslav, Kherson Oblast.

Advertisement:

A 63-year-old woman sustained injuries incompatible with life as a result of the hit on a house."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!