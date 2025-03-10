All Sections
Russia loses 1,190 soldiers over past day

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 10 March 2025, 06:51
Ukrainian soldiers. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,190 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 260 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 886,320 (+1,190) military personnel;
  • 10,292 (+18) tanks;
  • 21,400 (+40) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 24,271 (+65) artillery systems;
  • 1,311 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,102 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 28,603 (+241) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,120 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 40,071 (+138) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,773 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

All News
