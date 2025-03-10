Russia loses 1,190 soldiers over past day
Monday, 10 March 2025, 06:51
Russia has lost 1,190 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 260 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 886,320 (+1,190) military personnel;
- 10,292 (+18) tanks;
- 21,400 (+40) armoured combat vehicles;
- 24,271 (+65) artillery systems;
- 1,311 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,102 (+1) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 28,603 (+241) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,120 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 40,071 (+138) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,773 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
