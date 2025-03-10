Russians attack Ukrainian positions 151 times in one day - Ukraine's General Staff  

The battles have been the fiercest on the Pokrovsk, Kursk, Toretsk and Siversk fronts over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 10 March

Quote: "Yesterday [9 March - ed.], the enemy launched 91 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, dropping 148 guided bombs. In addition, it conducted almost 6,700 attacks, 186 of which were from multiple-launch rocket systems, and used 2,576 kamikaze drones to attack."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian troops repelled six Russian attacks near Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians attempted to attack four times over the past day. The Ukrainian defence forces stopped the Russians near Lozova, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 11 attacks. They tried to advance near Balka Zhuravka, Novoliubivka, Myrne, Ivanivka and Yampolivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 20 attacks over the past day. The Russians tried to break through in the vicinities of Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianske and towards Serebrianka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian troops near Chasiv Yar and Hryhorivka, as well as towards Stupochky and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians attacked 18 times near Toretsk, Druzhba and Dachne.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 35 Russian attacks near Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Dachenske, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka and Ulakly.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians attempted to break through five times near Skudne, Burlatske and Kostiantynopil.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine Russian attacks near Novopil and Pryvilne.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked four times near Stepove, Nesterianka and Shcherbaky.

The operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. The Ukrainian defence forces repelled 27 Russian attacks. In addition, the Russians conducted 29 airstrikes, using 35 guided bombs, and fired using artillery 422 times, including 17 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians did not conduct any attacks over the past day.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any Russian offensive groups being formed in the area.

