Italy hopes that Macron's plan for peacekeepers in Ukraine will not be needed

Iryna KutielievaMonday, 10 March 2025, 14:09
Italy hopes that Macron's plan for peacekeepers in Ukraine will not be needed
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has expressed hope that the plan proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron to deploy European forces in Ukraine will not be necessary.

Source: a statement by Tajani, quoted by the press service for the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs 

Details: Commenting on Italy's official position on Macron's plan, Tajani said that they hoped that what Macron was proposing would not be needed.

"Because – like Zelenskyy himself – we think that the war may end within the year. We have other fronts open and we need to work for a just peace treaty... which respects Ukraine's position," the Italian foreign minister said.

He also ruled out sending Italian troops to Ukraine as part of either a European or NATO mission.

"A different thing would be a UN mission that could act as an interposition force once peace has been achieved," Tajani added.

Background:

  • According to The Telegraph, the United Kingdom and France have prepared a plan to deploy up to 30,000 European troops in Ukraine.
  • Macron has previously stressed that the conditions for ending the Russo-Ukrainian war cannot be such that they would mean Ukraine's de facto surrender and that a lasting peace is necessary for the security of the entire European continent.

